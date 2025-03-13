Venezuela Accuses Exxonmobil Oil Giant of Conspiring against State

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed that American oil company ExxonMobil seeks to take control of Venezuela's natural resources and has therefore funded a lobbying group to persuade the US government to revoke the license allowing Chevron—a multinational American energy company—to operate in the country.

Cabello said that US Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar is a partner of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in managing funds they receive from ExxonMobil.

He further accused the company of financing Machado and all her affiliated media lobbying groups to undermine Chevron and conspire against Venezuela.

The Venezuelan minister added that Machado would negotiate with ExxonMobil over Essequibo, a region that has been administered by Guyana for over a century but is also claimed by Venezuela, on the condition that it funds a military operation using mercenaries in Venezuela.

Cabello also alleged that Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, had offered his services to Machado to carry out assassinations in Venezuela.

He emphasized that the Venezuelan government did not force Chevron to enter the country to market oil, asserting that the company came on its own accord and signed agreements in the US and that anyone wishing to come to Venezuela will find the doors open.

According to the Venezuelan Interior Minister, ExxonMobil funds some Republican lawmakers to push for oil sanctions against Venezuela.

He noted that Machado is allegedly planning a march in 21 US states to pressure US President Donald Trump into imposing further sanctions on Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez recently presented a document highlighting the pressure ExxonMobil exerts on oil license holders in the Bolivarian state, condemning the company's alleged financial backing of lobbying efforts to expel Chevron from Venezuela.