Loyal to the Pledge

Iran Blasts “Israeli” Blockade on Gaza

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Zionist entity’s complete blockade on Gaza as a clear example of crime against humanity.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the Zionist entity’s move to halt all necessary supplies from entering the Gaza Strip and cut off the enclave’s electricity.

He said the blockade of Gaza, part of the "Israeli" policy of imposing starvation and famine on the oppressed Palestinians, amounts to crime against humanity and the continuation of genocidal crimes.

The Iranian spokesman also pointed to the Zionist entity’s recurrent breach of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reminding all governments of their collective responsibility to stop the blatant violations of international humanitarian laws.

Baqaei also called for an end to the inaction of the United Nations Security Council and other competent international institutions in dealing with "Israel's" genocidal and war crimes in Gaza.

