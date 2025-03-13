Outrage as Trump Uses “Palestinian” as an Insult Against Schumer

By Staff, Agencies

Jewish and Muslim advocacy groups strongly condemned former US President Donald Trump for using the term “Palestinian” as an insult to attack Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Critics denounced the remarks as racist, antisemitic, and dehumanizing toward Palestinians.

During a press event, Trump falsely claimed that Schumer, who is Jewish, had "become a Palestinian" in what appeared to be an attempt to criticize his stance on the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

Advocacy groups swiftly responded, calling out Trump for weaponizing Palestinian identity and reinforcing dangerous stereotypes.

Nihad Awad of the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] called Trump’s remarks an example of the “continuing dehumanization” of Palestinians, while Jewish groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, condemned his attempt to police Jewish identity.

Progressive organizations emphasized that being Palestinian is not an insult and denounced the rhetoric as part of a broader strategy to use antisemitism for political gain.

Trump has a history of making inflammatory statements against Palestinians, including proposals for their forced displacement from the besieged Gaza Strip.

Rights groups have accused him of fueling Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian bias, particularly amid the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

Despite widespread condemnation, some Trump allies, including former US ambassador to the “Israeli” entity David Friedman, defended the remarks.

Meanwhile, Palestinian rights advocates warned that such rhetoric contributes to rising hostility toward Palestinians in the US and reinforces efforts to erase their identity.