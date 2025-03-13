“Israel” Carrying Out Fastest Starvation Campaign in Gaza in Modern History

By Staff, Agencies

The UN special rapporteur Michael Fakhri issued a stark warning on Gaza, stating that "Israel" is waging an unprecedentedly swift campaign of starvation in Gaza, calling it “the fastest in modern history.”

“How is 'Israel' able to starve 2.3 million people so quickly and so completely?” Michael Fakhri questioned during a joint press briefing in Geneva alongside other UN special rapporteurs.

He further stressed, “This is not a ceasefire by any definition. This is a slowing down of military violence, but … unfolding of death through starvation.”

In the same vein, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that even if the violence were to stop today, “the genocide will continue because there are no ways to remedy the destruction” that has already been inflicted.

She also cautioned that “the genocidal violence is leaking out in the West Bank,” describing the current level of violence as “as acute as ever.”

Expressing frustration with the lack of action, she added: “I don’t know how many warnings the international community will need … We will miss human rights very much when they are no longer able to protect us.”

On his part, Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights protection, condemned US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Gaza’s population, stating, “It would shatter the most fundamental rules of international order and the United Nations Charter since 1945.”

He also denounced “'Israel’s’ continuing illegal military provocation in the wider region,” warning of broader destabilization.

In a similar context, Doctors Without Borders [MSF] denounced “'Israel’s' use of aid as a tool of war in Gaza,” condemning the ongoing blockade that deprives Palestinian civilians of essential resources, including water and electricity.

For her part, Myriam Laaroussi, MSF’s emergency coordinator, said “'Israeli' authorities are yet again normalizing the use of aid as a negotiation tool. This is outrageous. Humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip in war.”

Laaroussi further warned: “A ceasefire without scaling up humanitarian aid is contradictory,” stressing that MSF’s ability to operate would be severely restricted without fuel supplies.

The organization urged "Israel" to “respect international humanitarian law and uphold its responsibilities as an occupying power” by ending the blockade.

MSF also called on "Israel’s" allies, who have “ignored this grave violation of international humanitarian law,” to “refrain from normalizing such actions” and take action “to prevent Gaza from plunging further into devastation.”

This is happening as the International Court of Justice [ICJ] has announced it will begin hearings on "Israel's" humanitarian obligations to Palestinians in The Hague on April 28.