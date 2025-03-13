Former Philippine President Duterte in ICC Custody Over Crimes Against Humanity Charges

By Staff, Agencies

The International Criminal Court [ICC] took custody of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, following his arrest in Manila on a warrant for crimes against humanity linked to his deadly anti-drug campaign.

Human rights groups and families of victims welcomed the development, while ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan described the arrest as “a crucial step toward accountability for victims of the most serious crimes.”

However, Duterte’s supporters criticized current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for handing him over to the ICC, disputing the court’s jurisdiction.

Duterte, 79, arrived in the Netherlands after being transferred from Manila. Upon arrival, medical assistance was provided as a precaution, though the ICC did not comment on his health.

Reports described an ambulance and a gurney at the scene, while a black SUV, escorted by police, transported Duterte from the airport to an undisclosed location. Crowds gathered outside the ICC detention center.

The Philippine Embassy in The Hague confirmed that it provided Duterte with consular assistance, including winter clothing and care packages.

Within days, Duterte will appear before ICC judges for an initial hearing where the court will confirm his identity, explain the charges and set a date for a pretrial hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for a full trial. If convicted, Duterte could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.