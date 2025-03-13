Strong Earthquake Shakes Naples, Residents Fear More Tremors

By Staff, Agencies

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Naples, Italy, overnight, causing damage to buildings and triggering fear among residents.

The tremor occurred at 1:25 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology [INGV] recording it at a shallow depth of two kilometers [1.2 miles]. Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey measured a 4.2 magnitude quake at a depth of 10 kilometers [6.2 miles].

This was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit Naples in recent years, followed by two smaller aftershocks. The city sits near the Campi Flegrei, a massive caldera volcano known for significant seismic activity, along with Mount Vesuvius.

Despite concerns, Carlo Doglioni, INGV president, assured that the situation remains stable, stating, "At the moment, there is no crisis situation." He emphasized that while further tremors are possible, there is no indication of magma rising that would signal an imminent volcanic eruption.

Residents of Pozzuoli, the area closest to the quake’s epicenter [6 km away], were particularly shaken. "We haven’t felt a shock like this for a long time," one resident told RAI. Another added, "The earth has been shaking for four years. This felt different."

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as Naples remains on alert for possible aftershocks.