Putin Issues Warning to Foreign Mercenaries Helping Kiev

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned foreign mercenaries fighting for Kiev should be aware that they do not have the same legal protections under international law as regular Ukrainian combatants.

Speaking at a meeting with the Russian General Staff and military commanders on Wednesday, the Russian president stated that any Ukrainian soldier or foreign mercenary captured on Russian soil can be “treated as a terrorist under Russian law.”

“Any combatants committing crimes against civilians on Russian soil will be treated as terrorists,” Putin said.

He further stressed that Russia “treats and will treat all people humanely,” including prisoners of war [POWs], but warned that mercenaries lack the same legal status as regular troops.

“I still want to remind you that foreign mercenaries are not protected by the 1949 Geneva Convention on POWs,” the Russian leader said.

Foreign mercenaries have also played an active role in Ukraine’s incursions, according to the Russian authorities, who have warned that any troops supporting Kiev will be considered “legitimate targets.”

Under the Third Geneva Convention, regular combatants fighting for a recognized party in a conflict are granted protections if captured by the opposing side. POW status guarantees access to shelter, food, medical care, and protection from hostilities, as well as safeguards against violence, intimidation, and degrading treatment. They also cannot be prosecuted simply for taking part in hostilities unless they have committed war crimes.