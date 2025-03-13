“Israel” Divided Southern Syria to Exercise Control Over it

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces have reportedly divided southern Syria into three areas as a means of trying to keep those areas, from the Arab country’s border to the capital Damascus, under control across multiple levels.

The entity’s Channel 12 aired the report on Wednesday, saying “Israel” was operating “numerous cells” across the country, with "weapons present in nearly every home" to implement the plot.

According to the report, around 40,000 Syrian civilians were currently in the areas where the IOF was trying to exercise control.

Amid the "Israeli" escalation, foreign-backed militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] militant group took over the country before resorting to extreme deadly violence against the Alawite religious minority on Syria’s western coastline.

Channel 12’s report, meanwhile, said the "Israel's" new expansionist ambitions concerning southern Syria were aimed at ensuring that the targeted areas remained demilitarized and free from, what the report called, threats to the occupying entity.

"Israeli" minister for military affairs Israel Katz recently said the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IO] would remain in Syria indefinitely towards, what he called, protecting “Israeli communities” and preventing alleged transfer of weapons from the country to Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah, which is engaged in anti-"Israeli" struggle.

The entity, the report added, sees operations in Syria as a “preventive measure,” drawing lessons from the historic operation of October 7, 2023, during which resistance fighters infiltrated the occupied territories, encircling strategic military bases and capturing 240 Zionists.

This is while the new HTS-led regime in Syria has clearly said that it seeks no conflict with "Israel", despite claiming that the IOF had to withdraw from the occupied areas in the Arab country.

Observers say the HTS-led regime’s assertion of refusal to fight "Israel" indicates that it would try not to allow the operation of resistance groups across the country that could threaten the regime and fight the militants and terrorists, who are on its payroll.

The resistance fighters aiding Syria’s former democratically-elected government in the face of foreign-backed terrorism, used to stage a successful struggle against the Takfiri terrorists, who received notable financial and arms support from "Israel".