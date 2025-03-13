Sayyed Al-Houthi Warns of Escalatory Measures: Blocking ‘Israeli’ Maritime Activity The First Step

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi declared on Wednesday that the resumption of the ban on "Israeli" navigation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden—enforced as of Tuesday—is aimed at countering the "Israeli" occupation’s aggressive policies in the region.

Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized that any "Israeli" vessel entering these waters would be targeted as part of the announced operations.

Condemning the Israeli occupation forces’ [IOF] ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Yemeni leader stated that preventing aid from reaching the besieged enclave and closing border crossings are deliberate efforts to starve the Palestinian people, coining the actions “a grave crime against humanity.”

He asserted that Yemen’s decision to reinstate the "Israeli" shipping ban is driven by a firm conviction that practical steps must be taken against "Israeli" intransigence and brutality.

He further warned that blocking "Israeli" maritime activity is only the first step, promising more escalatory measures if the occupation persists in starving Palestinians and preventing humanitarian relief from reaching Gaza.

"All options remain on the table if the starvation of the Palestinian people continues," he stressed.

Addressing the broader Arab and Islamic stance, Sayyed al-Houthi criticized the passive response to "Israel’s" aggressive policies, calling it a betrayal of responsibility toward the Palestinian cause.

In parallel, the Yemeni leader asserted that "Israeli" actions are backed by the United States and tacitly approved by Arab and Islamic regimes that have shown a lack of resolve in confronting "Israeli" escalations.

“The positions of Arab and Islamic nations do not rise to the level of humanitarian, religious, or moral responsibility regarding the Palestinian cause,” he said, adding that official statements from Arab summits are typically weak in tone and are not followed by concrete diplomatic or economic measures.

The Yemeni leader also pointed to revelations by the World Bank that some Arab regimes have established alternative land routes to circumvent Yemen’s blockade on "Israeli"-bound goods, questioning whether these regimes would deny the World Bank’s findings or admit to complicity in aiding the "Israeli" occupation.

He referenced past footage showing Arab trucks transporting goods to "Israel" during times of aggression, warning that the low threshold of Arab condemnations emboldens the "Israeli" occupation’s gradual escalation.

“It is unacceptable for our people to align their stance with the positions of Arab regimes because those positions reflect weakness and abandonment of responsibility,” he declared.

Sayyed Al-Houthi acknowledged Arab opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians but dismissed it as an insufficient response. “Refusing to grant land for the displacement of Palestinians is good, but it is a very minimal stance compared to what must be done,” he said.

He warned that if Arab regimes were to accept the displacement of Palestinians, they would become direct aggressors against the Palestinian people.

He concluded by stating that instead of criticizing Yemen’s actions, pressure should be directed at the "Israeli" occupation, which continues to starve Palestinians under American protection. “The US backing enables the enemy to carry out major aggressive steps, and it will not stop unless confronted with deterrence and strong practical stances.”