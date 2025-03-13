Imam Khamenei: Trump’s Call for Talks with Iran Deception, We’ll Respond Decisively To Any Threat

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that a call by US President Donald Trump for negotiations with Iran is nothing but an attempt to "deceive the world public opinion" and portray the Islamic Republic as the party not willing to give diplomacy another chance.

“We sat down for years and negotiated. This same person threw off the table and tore apart the concluded, finalized, and signed negotiations,” Sayyed Khamenei said during an address to a gathering of students in Tehran on Wednesday.

“When we know he doesn’t honor [agreements], what is the point of negotiating?” the Leader asked. “Therefore, calls for negotiation and talks of negotiation are meant to deceive the global public opinion.”

Imam Khamenei further stated that the Trump administration does not intend to remove the sanctions, and that negotiations will only worsen the pressure campaign as Washington will raise new demands.

“If the purpose of negotiations is to lift the sanctions, negotiating with this US administration will not remove the sanctions. It will make the sanctions even tighter and increase the pressure,” he clarified.

Responding to Western allegations that Tehran seeks nuclear weapons, the Leader reiterated that Iran does not want to build nuclear arms, adding that it could have done so by now if it had so chosen.

“It is said that ‘We won’t let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.’ Had we wanted to build nuclear weapons, America could not have stopped us. The fact that we don’t have nuclear weapons and are not pursuing them is because we ourselves don’t want them for specific reasons.”

Referring to US threats of military action against Iran, Imam Khamenei warned that Iran is prepared to deliver a decisive response. The United States, he said, would suffer more in such a confrontation.

“In my view, this threat is irrational because war or military aggression is not a one-sided affair. Iran has the capability to retaliate, and it will certainly deliver a counter-strike, if necessary,” he stressed, “I even believe that if the Americans or their agents make a wrong move, they will suffer more damage than anyone else.”

On the sanctions, the Leader said such measures are losing their effectiveness gradually as Iran has found ways to neutralize them.

“Over time, when sanctions persist globally, they gradually lose their impact. Even they [US officials] themselves admit this. They acknowledge that a sanctioned country can gradually find ways to neutralize sanctions and render them ineffective. We have discovered many such ways and have neutralized sanctions in many areas,” the Leader said.

However, Imam Khamenei said that most of Iran’s economic challenges stem from internal negligence and mismanagement rather than external sanctions.

His Eminence also addressed the martyrdom of prominent resistance leaders in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iran over the past year, including the Greatest Martyr of the nation Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

While acknowledging the losses felt by the Resistance Front, the Leader emphasized that these setbacks do not signify weakness or decline.

“Yes, these brothers were incredibly valuable individuals whose absence is undoubtedly a loss for us, there’s no doubt about that,” Imam Khamenei highlighted.

“But today, despite their absence, we are stronger in some areas compared to last year on this very day. In other areas, we are at least as strong as before, if not stronger.”

He added that the loss of prominent figures does not mean retreat or weakness if two key factors remain intact: Having ideals and striving toward those ideals.

“If these two factors exist within a nation, then while the absence of such individuals may be a loss, it won’t disrupt the overall movement forward,” Imam Khamenei underlined.