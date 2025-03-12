- Home
30 Palestinians, Including Ex-Detainees, Detained in West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" occupation forces arrested 30 Palestinians, including former detainees, during raids carried out in various areas of the occupied West Bank, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, in collaboration with the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), announced.
The two organizations stated that the "Israeli" army arrested over 100 Palestinians in Azoun, later releasing them.
The "Israeli" army also carried out extensive raids and arrests in several cities and villages across the West Bank and occupied al-Quds, with a special focus on the Jenin Governorate.
Furthermore, "Israeli" occupation forces stormed Arraba, near Jenin, and detained a number of youths, including the brother of prisoner Mahmoud al-Arida.
The campaign resulted in the arrest of several citizens, including Ahmed Zayt, the brother of martyr Noor Zayt, during a raid on the Shweika neighborhood in Tulkarm.
Other detainees included Abdelrahman Ouda from the Denaba neighborhood and Maham Adattar from Tulkarm.
