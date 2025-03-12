Greenland Party That Told Trump ’No’ Wins Election with 29.9% of Votes

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland’s center-right opposition party, which famously told US President Donald Trump that the country was “not for sale,” has won the country’s parliamentary elections.

The Demokraatit party secured 29.9% of the vote, stripping the center-left's ruling coalition of its majority and positioning itself as a decisive force in Greenland’s political future.

Party leader Jens Frederik Nielsen, a former badminton champion, has been a vocal opponent of foreign interference, particularly in response to Trump’s repeated assertions that the US could purchase the Arctic Island.

Demokraatit, which advocates for a gradual path to independence from Denmark, saw a significant rise in support, up from 9.1% in the previous election. The party outperformed the nationalist Naleraq party, which favors a swift break from Danish rule.

The pro-independence Naleraq saw its support more than double to 24.5% of votes, placing it second behind Demokraatit. The two parties in the outgoing center-left coalition government came in third and fourth place.

"We respect the election result," outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, who leads the left-green Inuit Ataqatigiit [IA] party, told Greenland's public broadcaster KNR, while the leader of the Siumut party, IA's coalition partner, conceded defeat.

However, with no party securing a majority in Greenland’s 31-seat parliament, negotiations to form a coalition government will take place in the coming days.

The incoming government is expected to outline a timeline for Greenland’s independence, a goal supported by a significant majority of its 57,000 residents.

"The Democrats are open to talks with all parties and are seeking unity. Especially with what is going on in the world," said Nielsen, expressing his surprise by the party's victory.

Trump’s influence loomed over the election amid ongoing debates about Greenland’s sovereignty. The US president has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, first raising the idea during his initial term in office and reiterating it this year.

In response to a recent bill banning foreign donations to political parties, Nielsen condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “a threat to our political independence.”