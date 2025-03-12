Trump Calls for Canada to Become 51st State over Tariffs

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would impose an even higher levy on Canadian imports, doubling steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%.

He also reiterated that he wants to annex the world’s second largest country, stating that the only way to resolve the tariffs standoff would be for Canada to become the “cherished” 51st state of the US.

Trump announced the move in a post on his platform Truth Social, explaining that the hike in tariffs was in response to the 25% retaliatory surcharge on electricity exports to the US imposed on Monday by Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

“I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump wrote, adding that the hike would come into effect on Wednesday.

The US president also demanded Canada drop what he had described as “anti-American farmer tariff of 250% to 390% on various US dairy products,” as well as other “egregious” levies.

A failure to comply will result in further action, namely the targeting of Canadian car production using measures set to “essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business,” Trump warned.

Trump announced 25% tariffs on Canada early in February, but delayed them for a month, until last Tuesday. Exemptions were granted to Canadian automakers and goods covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement [USMCA] until April.

Ottawa responded by imposing tariffs on $30 billion worth of American products, with an additional $125 billion in duties set for next month.

Trump also repeated his claims that the US has been “subsidizing” Canada by more than $200 billion a year, but suggested joining the United States as “our cherished Fifty First State” would be the best way to fix the outstanding issues between the two nations, and that both of them would greatly benefit from it.