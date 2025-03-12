- Home
Iran, China, Russia to Hold Nuclear Talks in Beijing on Friday
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said Diplomats from Iran, China and Russia are going to hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing on March 14.
For his part, Baqaei announced on Wednesday that the upcoming trilateral meeting will be held at the level of deputy foreign ministers and focus on the developments surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions.
The negotiations have been arranged within the framework of Iran’s constant consultations with various parties, the spokesman added.
He noted that the tripartite talks in Beijing will also include issues of mutual concern for the three countries, regional and international developments, as well as cooperation through BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Comments
