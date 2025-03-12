Pezeshkian: Iran Won’t Succumb to Pressures, Do What Ever You Want

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Tehran is pursuing relationships with the world and avoiding conflicts, and it will never cave in to pressures.

Pezeshkian’s stance came at a meeting with the members of Iran’s Entrepreneurship Association in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pointing to Iran’s stance on the negotiations regarding the removal of the US sanctions and the resumption of Tehran’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, Pezeshkian said: “We must have relationships with the world; we do not want to quarrel or fight with anyone, but we also will not bow down in humiliation before anyone.”

He further added: “We will die with dignity, but we will not live in disgrace. If negotiations are conducted with respect and based on mutual interests, we are willing to sit down and talk. However, the language of threats and force is absolutely unacceptable to us.”

In parallel, the Iranian President highlighted the importance of maintaining unity to effectively resist the foreign pressures, stating that “If we do not impose sanctions on ourselves, then the United States or anyone else cannot easily sanction us.”

Regarding the role of the private sector in improving the country’s situation, Pezeshkian underlined that the private sector can build the nation. He noted that the insights of specialists in this sector are crucial for developing scientific and practical strategies to address issues such as energy imbalances.

“There is strong consensus and unity among high-ranking officials of Iran,” Pezeshkian stressed, adding that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei supports the efforts to resolve problems. “Authorities are committed to facilitating private sector activities in Iran,” he emphasized.

Pezeshkian also mentioned that his administration is dedicated to privatizing the public companies, noting that the firms that cannot be transferred to the private sector must be managed as if they were private enterprises.