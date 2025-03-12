Iran FM: Our Participation in Multinational Drills Showcases Navy’s Strength in Int’l Waters

By Staff, agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized that his country’s Navy’s deserving and powerful participation in the 7th Maritime Security Belt 2025 multinational naval exercises demonstrated the strength and capability of the force in operating across the international waters.

On Tuesday, the top diplomat congratulated Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the Navy’s commander, on the occasion of the successful execution of the underway exercises, and highlighted it as a clear indication of the Navy’s strength and dominance on the international maritime arena.

Araghchi reiterated that the drills, which had begun earlier in the day, were a testament to the Navy's decisive attitude and its ability to operate on the global stage.

He further underlined that maritime security and development likewise required an assertive presence in expansive oceanic areas.

The official, meanwhile, emphasized Iran’s unwavering determination to maintain and enhance the security of the strategic and sensitive Persian Gulf region, the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz within it, the Sea of Oman, and beyond.

In parallel, Araghchi noted that the current exercises served as a reflection of this resolve, displaying Islamic Republic's commitment to the issue to those observing the country throughout the global state.

The exercises, held in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, are being conducted with the participation of the Navy and Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] as well as naval flotillas from Russia and China.

Naval groups from Azerbaijan, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka also serve as observers during the drills.

In his concluding remarks, Araghchi commended the courageous sailors of the Iranian Navy, along with all the commanders and other servicemen of the country’s Armed Forces.

He acknowledged that the sovereignty and independence of Iran in land, air, and sea was owed to the servicemen’s sacrifices and dedication, wishing them success in their missions.