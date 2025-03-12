Supporting Gaza, Yemen Resumes Naval Op against “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen announced on Wednesday the resumption of military operations targeting “Israeli” vessels in key maritime regions off its coastline following the expiration of a deadline for the “Israeli” entity to reopen the Gaza Strip’s crossings and allow aid into the war-wrecked and impoverished Palestinian territory.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the announcement, saying the strikes would resume as per a relevant decree issued by Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, the leader of the country’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

Hamas has endorsed Ansarullah’s four-day ultimatum to “Israel”, which threatens to resume naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels if the Israeli blockade on Gaza

The Ansarullah leader had given the entity four days before reopening the crossings that “Tel Aviv” has shut down as a means of trying to force the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas into releasing the rest of the Zionist captives that it holds in the coastal sliver.

The shutdown is also meant to mount immense pressure on the Palestinians in Gaza, who have already been suffering under a 15-month-plus war of genocide by “Tel Aviv”.

“With mediators failing to achieve these objectives [having the entity reopen the terminals and let in aid supplies], Yemen has escalated its stance in support of the Palestinian people,” the Armed Forces’ statement noted.

It further mentioned that “Effective immediately, all Israeli ships are prohibited from navigating the designated operational zones, encompassing the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.”

In parallel, the forces warned that any “Israeli” vessels attempting to breach the ban would be targeted within the specified areas of operation.

“This prohibition will remain until the crossings into the Gaza Strip are reopened and humanitarian aid, including essential food and medicine, is permitted entry,” the statement read.

The forces finally reiterated solidarity with the resilient Palestinian population in both the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, which has similarly come under escalated deadly “Israeli” aggression, reaffirming their “unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance.”

Yemeni officials, including Sayyed Al-Houthi himself, had, upon issuing the deadline, emphasized that the Yemeni troops were fully prepared to reinitiate operations against “Israel” if humanitarian aid was not allowed into Gaza.

