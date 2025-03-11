Senior Official: Iran not to Cave in Under Pressure of Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs says the Islamic Republic will not cave in to external pressure, adding that the so-called rights advocates are themselves the biggest rights violators for subjecting Iran to the most brutal sanctions.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the statement in the opening ceremony of an exhibition showcasing Iranian women's achievements in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi argued that those who advocate for human rights while criticizing Iran are the biggest violators of Iranians' rights, threatening their life and well-being.

“If these human rights advocates truly care about the human rights of the people of Iran, they should lift the unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people.”

Affirming that Iran remains strong despite economic pressures, he added, “These so-called human rights defenders do not even exempt food and medicine.

"But we are a great nation with vast capacities, and we are proud of our people. Based on national pride and effort, these threats and sanctions have no impact on the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

"If any other country had endured just 10% of Iran’s sanctions, it would have collapsed by now,” he added.

Gharibabadi also emphasized the Islamic Republic's commitment to human rights and terrorism, stating that Iran has been a victim of over 23,000 terrorist attacks.

Last month, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed concern that some countries are using human rights as a tool to exert political and economic pressure on other nations or interfere in their internal affairs.

Araqchi called on the international community to work toward protecting and promoting human rights based on the principles of fairness and impartiality.