Zelensky in Saudi Arabia for Support after Clash with Trump in US

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sought support in Saudi Arabia after a dispute with his American counterpart Donald Trump during a highly contentious White House meeting late last month.

The Ukrainian leader met with Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

During the meeting the crown prince underscored the kingdom's support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine's crisis and achieving peace, it added.

The meeting preceded key talks between Ukrainian and US officials, triggered by a February 28 clash in the Oval Office between Zelensky and Trump disrupting the Ukraine-US mineral deal.

Bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's backing for global peace in Ukraine, as Washington, Ukraine's ally, now seeks to end the war quickly by engaging Moscow directly and ceasing aid to Kiev.

In response, Ukraine sought closer ties with Washington, notably post-Oval Office dispute where Trump and Vice President JD Vance openly criticized Zelensky.

For his part, Zelensky expressed his “gratitude and appreciation” for Riyadh’s efforts, “highlighting its pivotal role in the Middle East and around the world”, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia mediated, facilitating exchanges and hosting talks between Washington and Moscow, amidst the upcoming US-Ukraine meeting, the first formal session post-White House tensions.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy to West Asia, hinted at a possible minerals deal between Kiev and Washington. Zelensky later apologized to Trump in a letter after their public argument.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remains cautious about the minerals agreement, emphasizing that successful negotiations are not solely dependent on signing it.

Under Trump's pressure, Zelensky aims to show Kiev's commitment to ending the war promptly, despite lacking vital US security guarantees for peace.

Zelensky stresses commitment to quick, effective dialogue with realistic proposals on table.

The Ukrainian leader will not attend talks, sending his delegates to make decisions and consider proposals.

Meanwhile, US officials aimed to determine if Ukraine is ready to make concessions to Russia for realistic peace.

Trump said on Sunday that he expected good results out of the upcoming talks, adding that Washington had “just about” ended a suspension of intelligence sharing with Kiev.a