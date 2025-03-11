Please Wait...

North Sea Collision Sparks Environmental Fears as Cargo and Tanker Burn

folder_openInternational News access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

British authorities are bracing for potential environmental damage after a devastating collision between two vessels in the North Sea.

A Portugal-registered cargo ship, Solong, struck the US-flagged tanker MV Stena Immaculate on Monday, causing explosions and fires that continued burning more than 24 hours later.

The Stena Immaculate, part of the US government's Tanker Security Program, was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel, some of which spilled into the sea.

Meanwhile, the Solong was transporting sodium cyanide, a highly toxic chemical that can release dangerous gases if exposed to water. It remains unclear whether a leak has occurred.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched in response to the disaster, with lifeboats, coast guard aircraft and commercial vessels assisting in evacuations. Of the 37 crew members aboard both ships, one remains missing, and search efforts were suspended late Monday.

The incident, which occurred in waters near critical fishing zones and seabird colonies, has raised concerns over long-term ecological consequences. Environmental experts warn that the type of fuel involved in the spill could have a lasting impact, as it is slow to break down in water.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are underway, led by officials from the UK, US and Portugal.

Comments

