Americans’ Sympathy for “Israel” Falls to Its Lowest in 24 Years
By Staff, Agencies
The American sympathy towards the Palestinians has reached an all-time high, according to a recent Gallup poll.
The percentage of Americans who say they sympathize with the Palestinians is up six percentage points from last year to 33 percent - the highest-ever rating by two points.
At the same time, sympathy towards “Israelis” has reached its lowest point in the US in 24 years.
Only 46 percent of Americans polled said their sympathies are with the “Israelis” rather than the Palestinians during “Israel’s” current assault on Gaza.
The second lowest approval rating was 51 percent in 2001, a year after the Second Intifada.
The poll also found that 40 percent of US adults approve of Trump’s handling of the situation between the “Israelis” and Palestinians - which could be because he helped broker a ceasefire deal. The result trails the overall approval rating of his presidency, 45 percent.
