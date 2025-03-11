UN Warns of “Dire Consequences” as ’Israel’ Cuts Power to Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has raised serious concerns over "Israel's" decision to cut off electricity to Gaza, warning that the move could have catastrophic consequences for civilians in the already devastated Palestinian territory.

In addition to halting aid deliveries, "Israel" has severed the power supply to a crucial water desalination plant. Seif Magango, spokesperson for the UN human rights office, described the situation as “very concerning.”

“With no electricity and fuel being blocked, Gaza’s remaining water desalination plants, healthcare facilities and bakeries are at risk of eventually shutting down, with dire consequences for civilians,” Magango stated.

He also emphasized that as the occupying power, "Israel" has a legal obligation to ensure basic necessities for Palestinians under its control.

The UN warned that blocking essential supplies to civilians as a means of exerting pressure in an armed conflict raises serious concerns of collective punishment.

Meanwhile, an "Israeli" negotiating team traveled to Qatar on Monday for talks on extending the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. The first phase of the truce expired on March 1, with no agreement yet on further steps to secure a lasting resolution.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], pushed back against "Israel’s" claims that other organizations could replace UNRWA’s role in Gaza. "The only viable alternative are capable Palestinian institutions ... in a Palestinian state," Lazzarini asserted.

"Israel" has banned UNRWA from operating in Gaza, accusing some of its staff of involvement in the October 7, 2023 attacks. In response, legislation was passed in January cutting all ties with the agency.

Despite these restrictions, UNRWA continues its operations, providing food aid to the entire population of Gaza since January and delivering hundreds of thousands of health consultations and shelter assistance.

However, the UN warns that "Israel’s" ban could severely hamper essential humanitarian services in the region.