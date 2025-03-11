Iran: US Decision to Revoke Iraq Waiver ’Extremely Deplorable’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced Washington for targeting the Iraqi people by revoking the Arab country’s sanctions waiver for importing electricity from Iran.

“It is extremely deplorable that the US administration has decided to target the innocent people of Iraq by attempting to deprive them of access to basic services such as electricity, especially ahead of the coming hot months of the year,” Araqchi said in a post on X on Monday.

He further stated: “We stand with the Iraqi people and remain firm on our commitment to the Iraqi Government, which we will engage with to repel unlawful US actions.”

Earlier, Washington announced it has revoked the waiver from Iran sanctions that allowed Iraq to import electricity from its eastern neighbor.

In reaction, the chairman of the Iraqi parliament’s finance committee warned that any move by the US to restrict power imports from Iran would cause Iraq’s electrical grid to collapse.

Currently, approximately 80 percent of Iraq’s electricity generation depends on natural gas, making the country heavily dependent on Iranian imports to sustain its power grid.