Mark Carney Promises Smooth Transition as Canada’s Next PM, Expected to Call Snap Elections

By Staff, Agencies

A day after securing the leadership of the ruling Liberal Party, former central banker Mark Carney met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and assured that the transition of power “will be seamless and it will be quick.”

Carney is set to be sworn in as Canada’s next prime minister later this week. However, rather than facing Parliament, he is expected to seek an immediate mandate by calling for snap federal elections, according to Canadian media reports.

After meeting Trudeau in Ottawa on Monday, Carney stated, “We discussed the most important issues for our country. Obviously, including Canada and US relations, issues of national security, and yes, the transition between the Prime Minister and myself.” He reiterated that the transition would be swift.

According to The Globe and Mail, Carney will be sworn in by Governor-General Mary Simon by the end of the week, with elections anticipated for late April or early May.

Parliament has been prorogued since January 6, following Trudeau’s announcement that he would resign once his successor was chosen.

Carney’s leadership victory on Sunday was decisive, securing nearly 86% of ballots cast by registered members.

Carney is expected to capitalize on the ongoing trade tensions with US President Donald Trump, positioning himself as the most qualified candidate to handle relations with Washington.

A recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute [ARI] found that “43% of Canadians say Mark Carney would be best to square off against the US President in the scenario he wins the leadership race, compared to 34% who choose Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre.” While the Conservative Party still leads with 40% support against the Liberals’ 37%, Carney has narrowed what was previously a 20-point gap just two months ago.

As Carney has never held elected office, he will need to secure a parliamentary seat while also preparing for the national election. Political experts believe a quick election is necessary. Max Cameron, a professor at the University of British Columbia, stated that as an unelected prime minister, Carney “almost has to call an election immediately.”

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, echoed this sentiment, saying, “My hope would be that we have an election very quickly in Canada so that we have somebody that has an actual mandate from the people for four years, as we’re going through this turbulent time with the United States.”