IOF Detained Over 760 Palestinians in February: 19 Women, 90 Children behind Bars

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” Occupation Force [IOF] continued its arrest campaigns in the West Bank, reaching a total of 762 Palestinians in February, with the highest number recorded in Jenin and its refugee camp.

This toll was stated in a joint report issued by the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association.

The report also confirmed that among those detained, “90 children and 19 women were documented”, noting “a rise in field interrogations, which targeted hundreds of Palestinians over the past month.”

The report further noted that since the start of the "Israeli" offensive in the northern West Bank on January 21: “The army has arrested 300 Palestinians from Jenin and its refugee camp, and 200 from Tulkarm and its refugee camps.”

For the past 49 days, the IOF has continued its military operation in Jenin and its refugee camp, while operations have also been ongoing for 43 days in the Tulkarm refugee camp and 30 days in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

The statement also indicated that since October 7, 2023, the number of Palestinians detained in the West Bank has risen to 15640, including 490 women [not counting women arrested from Gaza, whose numbers are estimated in the dozens].

Observers note that these large-scale arrests appear to be part of an “Israeli” strategy to offset the number of Palestinian detainees released under the recent ceasefire agreement between Hamas and "Israel".

The surge in detentions following the ceasefire reflects this pattern, with hundreds of newly detained individuals effectively replacing those released in the captive swap.