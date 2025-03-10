Please Wait...

Protests Erupt as Romania Bars Pro-Russian Presidential Candidate

access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A ruling by Romania’s central election authority to disqualify pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu from running in May’s presidential election rerun has prompted protests.

The election authority has ruled that Georgescu failed to comply with ballot regulations, citing a court ruling as the basis for its decision.

The decision could exacerbate a constitutional crisis in NATO and EU member states, exacerbate the strained European-US relations.

“It is inadmissible, when rerunning the election, to assert that the same individual meets the requirements to assume the presidency,” the authority said.

The disqualification decision in Bucharest led to unrest, with hundreds of Georgescu supporters gathering outside the election bureau, chanting "Thieves!" and "Traitors!".

Clashes erupted as protesters hurled rocks, overturned vehicles, and set rubbish bins ablaze. Riot police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The disqualification comes after Romania’s constitutional court annulled the presidential election in December, citing allegations of Russian interference in Georgescu’s favour.

The cancelled vote has placed Romania at the centre of a deepening rift between the administration of United States President Donald Trump and European leaders over the meaning and protection of democratic values.

