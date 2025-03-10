Moscow Warns UK’s ‘Undeclared’ Spies

By Staff, Agencies

Moscow will not tolerate undeclared British intelligence personnel on Russian territory, the Foreign Ministry has stated, insisting UK citizens provide accurate information when applying for a Russian visa.

Russia has revoked the accreditation of two UK diplomats for espionage, citing intelligence and subversive activities in Moscow, as identified by the Federal Security Service.

The Russian Foreign Ministry protested recent cases of embassy staff providing false information for entry permits, summoning a representative from the British embassy.

Moscow reaffirmed its stance against undeclared British intelligence personnel in Russia, stating it will shape its stance in line with national security interests.

The FSB (Federal Security Service) identified the two expelled persons as a second secretary of the British embassy and the spouse of another British diplomat. The agency said it uncovered “signs of espionage and sabotage work” by both of them.

The two were accused of deliberately providing false information when entering Russia and have been given two weeks to leave.

The announcement follows Britain’s recent expulsion of a Russian diplomat, a retaliatory move after Moscow expelled a British diplomat in November.

The FSB said the British diplomat kicked out in autumn was “conducting intelligence and subversive work” and also intentionally provided false information when entering Russia.

The UK Foreign Office accused Moscow of making “malicious and baseless accusations against our staff.”

Relations between Moscow and London have deteriorated to Cold War lows since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.