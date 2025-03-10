Mark Carney Wins Race to Replace Trudeau as Canada’s Prime Minister

By Staff, Agencies

Former central banker Mark Carney secured the leadership of Canada's ruling Liberal Party and will succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, according to official results released on Sunday.

Carney, 59, triumphed with 86% of the vote, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a race with nearly 152,000 party members participating.

He will assume office during a challenging period for Canada, which is grappling with a trade conflict with the US under Donald Trump and facing an upcoming general election.

"There's someone who's trying to weaken our economy," Carney said of Trump, spurring loud boos at the party gathering. "He's attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We can't let him succeed."

"This won’t be business as usual," Carney said. "We will have to do things that we haven’t imagined before, at speeds we didn’t think possible."

Trudeau resigned after nine years due to a decline in approval rating, prompting the Liberal Party to conduct a leadership contest.

"Make no mistake, this is a nation-defining moment. Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given," Trudeau said.

Carney, a political outsider, believed he was best for party revival and leading trade discussions with Trump amid tariff threats risking Canada's exports.

In retaliation to Trump's tariffs on Canada, Trudeau has imposed C$30 billion worth of tariffs on the United States.

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect," Carney said.

Carney's win marks the first time an outsider with no real political background has become Canadian prime minister.