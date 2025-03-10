Greenland PM Says Trump ’Unpredictable’ Amid US Takeover Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has described US President Donald Trump as "very unpredictable," expressing concerns over global instability just a day before the island’s legislative elections.

"There is a world order that is faltering on many fronts—and a president of the United States who is very unpredictable—in such a way that makes people feel insecure," Egede told Danish public radio on Monday.

His remarks come as Trump clings to his desire for the US to take control of Greenland, citing national and international security reasons during a speech to Congress last week.

The prospect of Greenland’s independence from Denmark has been a central issue in Trump's election campaign.

"We strongly support your right to determine your own future and, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America," Trump said during his address.

He further stated that he was confident the US would acquire Greenland "one way or the other," a comment that drew laughter from Republican lawmakers—a reaction many Greenlanders perceived as disrespectful.

Egede criticized Trump's recent actions, stating they have not treated Greenlanders with respect and have prompted a reconsideration of their relationship with the US.

Following Trump’s speech, Egede took to Facebook to reaffirm Greenland’s identity and reject external control. "Greenlanders don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either," he wrote. "We are Greenlanders."

He also stressed that Washington must recognize Greenland’s stance. "The Americans and their leader must understand that," he declared.