France Begins Withdrawing Troops from Senegal

By Staff, Agencies

The French embassy in Dakar announced that France has handed over two army facilities to Senegal, in a move that marks the start of the former colonial power’s pullout from another West African nation, following demands by local authorities to end its military presence.

The transfer comes just weeks after Paris and Senegal set up a joint commission to finalize the handover of bases and the withdrawal of some 350 French troops in the African state by the end of 2025.

The French embassy in Senegal said in a statement on Friday, referring to military installations in the capital, Dakar, “In accordance with the decision of the joint commission... the French side returned to the Senegalese side the facilities and housing in the Marechal and Saint-Exupery districts.”

“Located near Hann Park, these districts were ready to be returned since the summer of 2024,” it said, adding that other sites will be transferred according to a jointly agreed timetable.

Senegal’s new government, which has been in power for less than a year, has taken a tough stance on the presence of French troops, following a regional trend of former colonies severing defense relations with Paris. Its West African neighbors, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, have all cut ties with Paris over alleged failures to combat jihadist insurgents and have sought defense cooperation with Russia.

Last month, France transferred the Port-Bouet military camp – its only army base in Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) – to the West African nation’s authorities. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said during his year-end address in December that the exit of about 600 French troops is intended to modernize the national armed forces.