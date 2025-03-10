UN Rapporteur: Not Sanctioning ‘Israel’ Means Gaza Genocide Complicity

By Staff, Agencies

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese condemned "Israel's" actions, stating that the lack of sanctions and arms embargo by countries against "Israel" amid the electricity cutoff in Gaza, amounts to complicity in genocide.

“Israeli” Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that he had ordered an immediate halt to electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to pressure Hamas to release more captives.

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Risheq condemned the move as "cheap blackmail" and a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

“‘Israel’ cutting off electricity supplies to Gaza means, among others, no functioning desalination stations, ergo: no clean water. Still, no sanctions/no arms embargo against 'Israel' means, among others, aiding and assisting 'Israel' in the commission of one of the most preventable genocides of our history,” Albanese said on X late on Sunday.

Data from the “Israel” Electric Corporation shows that there is currently no electricity in any part of the Gaza Strip, where power had recently only been provided to operate the sewage system.