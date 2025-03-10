Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

UN Rapporteur: Not Sanctioning ‘Israel’ Means Gaza Genocide Complicity

UN Rapporteur: Not Sanctioning ‘Israel’ Means Gaza Genocide Complicity
folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese condemned "Israel's" actions, stating that the lack of sanctions and arms embargo by countries against "Israel" amid the electricity cutoff in Gaza, amounts to complicity in genocide.

“Israeli” Energy Minister Eli Cohen announced on Sunday that he had ordered an immediate halt to electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip, in an attempt to pressure Hamas to release more captives.

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Risheq condemned the move as "cheap blackmail" and a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.

“‘Israel’ cutting off electricity supplies to Gaza means, among others, no functioning desalination stations, ergo: no clean water. Still, no sanctions/no arms embargo against 'Israel' means, among others, aiding and assisting 'Israel' in the commission of one of the most preventable genocides of our history,” Albanese said on X late on Sunday.

Data from the “Israel” Electric Corporation shows that there is currently no electricity in any part of the Gaza Strip, where power had recently only been provided to operate the sewage system.

Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
UN Rapporteur: Not Sanctioning ‘Israel’ Means Gaza Genocide Complicity

UN Rapporteur: Not Sanctioning ‘Israel’ Means Gaza Genocide Complicity

7 hours ago
UNRWA: ’Israeli’ Aggression Led to Largest Displacement Since 1967

UNRWA: ’Israeli’ Aggression Led to Largest Displacement Since 1967

10 hours ago
On Their Int’l Day, Gaza’s Women Are Forgotten

On Their Int’l Day, Gaza’s Women Are Forgotten

13 hours ago
Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 10-03-2025 Hour: 06:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot