Iran Condemns Deadly Violence in Syria Against Minority Groups, Urges End to Massacre

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei conveys Tehran's strong condemnation of the massacres against civilians in Syria, denouncing the bloodletting as well as any other hostile and ill-intentioned action targeting minority groups in the Arab country.

He stated during a press conference on Monday, “We strongly condemn such actions, and any mass killing or action against civilians is unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

The remarks came amid reports of ongoing violence in northwestern Syria, where entire families have reportedly been killed in escalating clashes.

The death toll from the violence in northwestern Syria has risen to over 1,000 people in just two days, including 745 civilians, who were killed mostly execution-style, 125 militants belonging to the country’s Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS]-led regime, and nearly 150 members of opposition groups, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor said on Sunday.

Clashes erupted in the country’s northwestern coastal region on Thursday, which is predominantly inhabited by the Alawite minority sect.

Baghaei noted that “the fact that certain Alawite communities have been targeted has wounded consciences [around the world].”

He called the unwelcome development “a real test” for the HTS-led regime to fulfill its responsibilities “in safeguarding the lives of Syrians.”

“We have conveyed our concerns through appropriate channels to countries that hold influence. Such incidents only complicate Syria’s political situation further," the official concluded regarding the ongoing developments in the Arab country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman addressed “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip that have claimed the lives of at least 48,450 people, mostly women and children.

He pointed to the Islamic Republic’s call on various countries to impose sanctions on “Israel” as a means of punishing it for the atrocities.

"The demand for an end to any form of support for this entity has been put forward. If we acknowledge that genocide has occurred in Gaza, including the cutting off of water and electricity, which is beyond doubt, then, under the Genocide Convention, countries have obligations to use all means available to stop the genocide.”

The spokesman also addressed the issue of potential negotiations with the United States, asserting that Negotiations under coercion is meaningless.

The official then made mention of a “letter” that US President Donald Trump has claimed has written to Iranian officials.

"A day after this claim, a senior official close to the White House stated that the letter was written but not sent. Two nights ago, [Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi also said that we have not received such a letter,” Baghaei said.

“From the very beginning, some analysts described the claim as a kind of media-psychological game, while others said it was a sign of confusion within the US administration and its bureaucratic system,” he, meanwhile, noted.