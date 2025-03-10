Nigeria Issues Lassa Fever Advisory Following Death of UK Returnee

By Staff, Agencies

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention [NCDC] has issued a public health advisory after a 31-year-old physician died of Lassa fever in Ondo State, days after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a statement signed on 9 March, NCDC Director General Jide Idris confirmed that, as of 2 March 2025, Nigeria had recorded 535 confirmed cases and 98 deaths across 14 states, with Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba and Ebonyi accounting for 91% of infections.

The deceased physician traveled to the UK on 19 February and returned to Nigeria on 27 February. After developing symptoms, he was admitted to a private hospital, where Lassa fever was suspected. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on 1 March, before test results confirmed the diagnosis on 4 March.

The NCDC also reported that at least 16 healthcare workers had been infected as of 23 February. The agency has urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices and report suspected cases promptly to curb further spread.

NCDC is working with state and international health authorities to contain the outbreak.

The Ondo State Ministry of Health has intensified contact tracing and monitoring.

Port Health Services is tracking individuals who shared a flight with the deceased.

Lassa fever is transmitted through contact with infected rodents or contaminated food and can spread between humans in healthcare settings with poor infection control. Symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, nausea and, in severe cases, internal bleeding.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to take preventive measures, including:

Keeping homes rodent-free

Storing food in sealed containers

Practicing good hygiene

Healthcare workers using protective equipment and isolating confirmed cases

NCDC emphasized that early detection and collective action are crucial in controlling the outbreak and protecting public health.