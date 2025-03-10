UNRWA: ’Israeli’ Aggression Led to Largest Displacement Since 1967

By Staff, Agencies

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] estimated that the "Israeli" attacks over the past few weeks have displaced at least 40000 people, the vast majority of them from refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.

The large-scale assault is by far the single longest "Israeli" aggression in the West Bank since the second Palestinian Intifada in the early 2000s, “causing the largest population displacement since the 1967 war,” it added.

UNRWA also warned that "Israeli" statements have suggested the entity’s military will continue the assault for the foreseeable future and prevent Palestinians from returning to the West Bank refugee camps.

“Coercive conditions, threats of demolition, and evacuation orders drove further displacement from these already near-empty camps,” the agency said. “The 'Israeli' Occupation Forces continued to deploy militarized tactics and advanced weaponry, including the use of tanks.”

Also on Sunday, IOF shot and critically injured a Palestinian near the southern West Bank town of Tarqumiyah.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that the victim sustained injuries to the abdomen and was transferred to the al-Ahli hospital in the city of Al-Khalil.