China Imposes New Tariffs on US Farm Goods Amid Intensifying Trade Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

China has begun enforcing new tariffs on US agricultural products, escalating tensions in its ongoing trade war with the United States.

The tariffs, which took effect Monday, target key American exports, including chicken, wheat, and corn with a 15% levy, while soybeans, pork, beef and fruit face a 10% tariff.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s recent tariff hikes on Chinese imports, which climbed from 10% to 20% last week.

In response, China has also restricted 15 US companies from purchasing Chinese goods and barred 10 more from operating in China without special authorization.

Trump has justified his tariff increases as a measure to pressure Beijing to curb fentanyl exports to the US His broader trade policies have also impacted Canada and Mexico, with 25% tariffs imposed on their exports before some levies were suddenly suspended.

China, which has fewer US imports to target, has previously countered by taxing American natural gas, coal, and farm equipment. However, economic challenges—including weak foreign investment and a real estate downturn—limit Beijing’s ability to sustain a prolonged trade battle.

Still, Chinese firms have adapted by shifting production to Vietnam and Mexico, benefiting from looser US trade restrictions.

In response, Trump has threatened tariffs on Mexico to close these loopholes. The de minimis rule, which exempts shipments under $800 from tariffs, has also been exploited by Chinese exporters, but efforts to tighten enforcement have stalled.

As US-China trade tensions escalate, businesses and consumers on both sides brace for further economic ripple effects.