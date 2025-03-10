Please Wait...

Canada’s Next PM Vows to Win Trade War with Trump

folder_openAmericas... access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Canada’s incoming Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has vowed to fight and win the trade war with the United States, warning that retaliatory tariffs will remain in place until “Americans show us respect.”

Carney has been elected as the leader of Canada’s Liberal Party with 85.9% of the vote, positioning him to become the country’s next Prime Minister.

In his inaugural speech on Sunday, he criticized Trump for imposing “unjustified tariffs” that he said were “attacking Canadian families” and accused him of attempting to “undermine the Canadian way of life.”

“There’s someone who’s trying to weaken our economy. Donald Trump. Donald Trump has put unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we earn a living,” he said.

Carney went on saying: “The Canadian government is rightly retaliating with our own tariffs that will have maximum impact in the United States and minimum impact here in Canada. My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.”

Indirectly addressing Trump’s suggestion that his country should become the 51st US state, Carney declared, “Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape, or form.”

He further claimed that his country is ready for a fight “when someone else drops the gloves”, cautioning that “this victory will not be easy.”

Meanwhile, Trump has confirmed that the tariffs will take effect on April 2, calling the delay “a little bit of a break.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated on NBC’s Meet the Press that levies on steel and aluminum will begin Wednesday, while duties on Canadian dairy and lumber will follow.

Lutnick said the restrictions would remain until Trump is “comfortable” with how Canada and Mexico are handling the flow of fentanyl into the US. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett described the measures as “a drug war, not a trade war.”

Canada UnitedStates Tariffs

Comments

Last Update: 10-03-2025 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

