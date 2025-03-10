Sayyed Al-Houthi Condemns Takfiris’ Crimes in Syria: They’re Tools of Foreign Powers

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, strongly condemned the recent deadly violence in the western coastal region of Syria as an object lesson for Arab and Muslim nations as well as a looming threat to the perpetrators of such crimes and their patrons.

Sayyed Al-Houthi made the remarks in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, late on Sunday, on the ninth night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Yemeni leader described the criminal acts being committed by Takfiri groups in Syria as “fairly horrifying,” stressing they must be denounced by anyone. He urged all those who still have a conscience to strive to stop such crimes.

He emphasized that Takfiri militants are perpetrating genocidal crimes against defenseless Syrian civilians, stating the acts of violence recorded in videos and circulated on social media platforms expose their savagery and criminality.

“Takfiris in Syria are serving the interests of 'Israeli' and American enemies by tearing apart Syria’s social fabric. This comes as Americans and Zionists are seeking to portray themselves as the advocates and saviors of Syrian people,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi pointed out that "Israel" has declared its protection for the Druze community in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, stating that Takfiri groups do not dare to harm them and treat them with respect.

“Americans present themselves as protectors of Kurds in the areas where they are present [in northern Syria], arming and recruiting them. However, the rest of the Syrian society is targeted because they are neither under US protection like Kurds nor under 'Israeli' patronage like members of the Druze minority,” he said.

He stated that Syrians are simply getting killed in cold blood, without any objection or criticism from the Arab and Muslim world.

The Yemeni leader also described the brutality and criminality of Takfiri groups in Syria as “an American-Zionist scheme,” asserting they are their creation, nurtured and prepared for such a role.

He stated that Takfiris serve the Zionist objective of tarnishing the image of Islam, concluding that, "Had the militants been genuine warriors and engaged in true jihad [fight for God], they would have confronted the 'Israeli' enemy. They are not pious; but rather criminals who adhere to falsehood.”