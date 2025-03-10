Please Wait...

Iran, Russia, China Hold Joint Naval Drill

Iran, Russia, China Hold Joint Naval Drill
folder_openInternational News access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Hosted by the Iranian Navy, Naval forces from Iran, Russia and China are going to stage a joint exercise on Monday, in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean off the coasts of Iran’s southeastern port city of Chabahar.

The war game will include warships, combat vessels and logistical ships from Russia, China, the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Navy.

The drill is aimed at strengthening regional security, promoting multilateral cooperation, and expressing the capabilities of the participants to protect world peace, ensure maritime security, and create a sea-based community with a common future.

The Iranian, Russian and Chinese naval forces will also practice exercises to ensure the security of international maritime trade, combat piracy and terrorism, exchange information on maritime rescue and relief operations, and share the operational and tactical experiences.

