Iran Defends Its Peaceful Nuclear Path, Rejects Negotiation Under Intimidation

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has categorically dismissed the possibility of engaging in negotiations under pressure and intimidation.

“We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account on Monday.

He further confirmed: “Negotiation is different from bullying and issuing diktats.”

The top Iranian diplomat reaffirmed the everlasting peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear energy program, emphasizing that there is fundamentally no such thing as its “potential militarization.”

In an interview with Fox News recorded on March 6, US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran can be handled either militarily or by making a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.

On Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that the insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues, emphasizing that Iran would never accept the expectations of bullying states.

In his post, Araghchi said consultations between Iran and the European troika – France, Germany and Britain – and separately with Russia and China are underway “on equal footing and mutual respect.”

“The aim is to explore ways to build more confidence and more transparency on our nuclear energy program in return for the lifting of unlawful sanctions,” the top Iranian diplomat explained.

He noted that the US enjoyed Iran’s respect in the past whenever it was respectful in its discourse, but it was confronted whenever it adopted a threatening posture.

“Every action compels a reaction,” Araghchi stated.