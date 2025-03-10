- Home
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred Causes Severe Flooding and Power Outages in Australia
By Staff, Agencies
Former Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues to unleash heavy rainfall across southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales, triggering widespread flooding, road closures, and power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of residents.
Over 238,000 households and businesses in the two states have lost electricity, while authorities have ordered 20,300 people to evacuate as floodwaters rise, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
The cyclone, which had persisted for 16 days before weakening into a tropical low, made landfall in Queensland on Saturday. As it moves inland, severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall continue to pose a threat.
The Bureau of Meteorology [BoM] has issued warnings for flash flooding, particularly along the Bremer River, Warrill Creek, and Laidley Creek, advising residents to move to higher ground if conditions worsen.
In Hervey Bay, north of Brisbane, authorities urged residents to remain indoors after 250mm [9.84 inches] of rain fell within hours, causing flash floods. Meanwhile, in northern New South Wales, roads remain submerged, with officials warning the situation could deteriorate further.
"We’re not out of the woods yet," New South Wales emergency services assistant commissioner Sean Kearns cautioned, noting that heavy rain is expected to persist into Tuesday, heightening the flood risk.
So far, one person has died, and 30 others, including 13 Australian Defense Force personnel, have been injured in flood-related incidents. Additionally, 685 schools in the affected regions remain closed as authorities work to manage the crisis.
