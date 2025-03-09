Sheikh Qassem: Confronting US Interference and “Israeli” Aggression, The Resistance Will Not Be Defeated

By Fatima Haydar

Lebanon – Hezbollah Secretary General, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, took part in his first TV interview with Al-Manar on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The interview provided a platform for the Resistance leader to reflect on the recent developments within Hezbollah, the profound connection between the movement and its supporters, and the ongoing struggle against the “Israeli” occupation.

During the interview, His Eminence praised the exceptional public participation in the funeral of the late Sayyed, highlighting it as a powerful expression of solidarity and loyalty. “The participation of the people in the funeral was exceptional,” he stated, recognizing the widespread solidarity shown during this difficult time.

Encouraging the steadfastness of the supporters, His Eminence urged them to remain unwavering in their resilience. “I call upon the people, as you have always held your heads high, remain this way—for you are the sons of Sayyed Nasrallah,” he declared. Reflecting on the unique connection between the leader and his followers, he added, “Now, I understand even more what this relationship means, for they are the most honorable and noble of people.”

Despite the immense pressures and challenges, the Resistance leader reaffirmed the unwavering spirit of the people. “Under these circumstances and pressures, these people are martyrs-in-waiting. No one should dream that they can be defeated,” he stated firmly. Expressing appreciation for international solidarity, he extended gratitude to “the Palestinians, Yemenis, Tunisians, and all those who participated in the funeral.”

Speaking about the events following the assassination of Hashemi Sayyed, His Eminence revealed internal discussions regarding leadership decisions. “After the martyrdom of Sayyed Nasrallah, I contacted Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and we discussed the burial arrangements. Before the burial, we also addressed the matter of the Secretary General position as a point of strength, and I requested that he assume the role,” he disclosed.

The Hezbollah Chief described the deep personal impact of the assassination, saying, “With the martyrdom of the Hashemi Sayyed [Sayyed Hashem Safieddine], I felt as if an earthquake had struck. My life was turned upside down, yet I felt no fear or anxiety—only divine guidance.” Despite the losses, he reassured that the organization remains formidable, stating, “Hezbollah is a vast body with immense capabilities.”

On the battlefield, His Eminence confirmed that continuous evaluations are underway to ensure resilience and adaptability. “We are conducting investigations to learn lessons, hold accountability, and we have already made changes within the battle itself,” he revealed. He also confirmed that “we reached an agreement, ceased fire, but our capabilities remain intact.”

Addressing speculations about secret arrangements, the Hezbollah Chief dismissed any hidden negotiations. “There is no secret agreement and no clauses under the table,” he clarified. Expanding on this, he asserted, “The agreement was announced through the media. There are no hidden clauses or secret arrangements, and the term ‘south of the Litani River’ was mentioned five times in the document. We have no involvement in any deal between the US and ‘Israel.’”

Sheikh Qassem also responded to recent developments regarding foreign intervention and internal politics. “America will intervene in appointments, and we are discussing how to confront this interference,” he stated, reflecting Hezbollah’s commitment to confronting external pressures on Lebanon's sovereignty. He further elaborated on the stance, adding, “We will not allow new equations to take root in the ‘Israeli’ manner; rather, we must establish an equation that protects our future.”

Shedding light on the broader regional implications of the conflict, His Eminence warned that the “Israeli” aggression is not merely a localized event but part of a greater scheme. “The introduction of rabbis to the place of worship is the biggest proof that we are not merely facing aggression in one phase, but rather a project stretching from the ocean to the Gulf,” he stated.

His Eminence emphasized patience as a vital element of the ongoing struggle. “I tell the people of the Resistance, we must be patient. Your leadership, your Resistance and the youth who stood firm in the confrontation are here,” he remarked, urging unity and perseverance.

Finally, directing his words to the “Israeli” occupation, the Resistance leader posed a firm question: “Even if you remain in the five points, how long will you stay? This resistance will not allow you to continue,” reaffirming that the struggle against occupation is far from over.

Sheikh Qassem also made it clear that Hezbollah will continue to engage in political processes, noting, “We will take part in the municipal elections and have agreed with the Amal Movement to renew the agreement that was previously established between Nabih Berri and the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Furthermore, he highlighted positive relations with various political factions, stating, “Our relationship with the Free Patriotic Movement has not been severed, and we maintain excellent relations with the Democratic Party, Marada and the Syrian Social Nationalist Party.”

Adding to the complexity of regional dynamics, His Eminence emphasized the unwavering strength of Iran, stating, “Iran has its own capabilities, dignity, decision-making power, and leader.” He reiterated that Iran’s sovereignty and independence remain non-negotiable, stressing the strength of the nation and its leadership.

On the possibility of a US war on Iran, His Eminence expressed grave concern, declaring, “I believe that if the Americans go to war against Iran, the losses will be enormous, and its repercussions on the world will not be ordinary.”

In his broader message, Sheikh Qassem reiterated Hezbollah's unwavering dedication to Lebanon’s sovereignty, emphasizing, “The state is responsible for reconstruction, and we will contribute to mitigating any existing gaps.” This echoes his long-standing position that Hezbollah is not just a military force but an integral part of Lebanon’s political and social framework.

Sheikh Qassem concluded by reinforcing the resilience of Hezbollah’s fighters, His Eminence sent a message to the Mujahideen: “You are the crown of heads and the legacy of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the master of martyrs of the nation. You have triumphed over the attempt to end the resistance with determination and strength, and you presented an honorable image of the resistance during the funeral procession.”