Kim Jong Un Inspects Nuke Submarine Project as N Korea Expands Naval Power

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un recently inspected a nuclear-powered submarine project as part of the country's efforts to strengthen its naval defense, state media reported on Saturday.

Enhancing the navy's capabilities remains a central objective of North Korea’s military strategy.

According to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], Kim visited shipyards engaged in warship construction, though the report did not specify the exact date or location of his inspection.

He reviewed the progress of a "nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine", a project that aligns with his long-term military objectives outlined at a previous party congress.

South Korean media outlet Yonhap noted that this marks the first official confirmation that North Korea is developing a ballistic missile submarine, a significant step in Pyongyang’s military advancements.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying that North Korea's "sea defense capability... will be fully displayed in any necessary waters without limitation."

This development follows North Korea's 2023 announcement of its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine." However, at the time, South Korean defense officials expressed skepticism about its operational capability.

According to the US-based Nuclear Threat Initiative [NTI], North Korea possesses between 64 and 86 submarines, making it one of the world's largest fleets. However, experts question whether all of them are fully functional due to their aging infrastructure.

In a further demonstration of its growing military strength, North Korea recently test-launched strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea. These actions underscore Pyongyang's focus on enhancing its counterattack capabilities.

The Korean Peninsula remains in a state of tension, as the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a formal peace treaty, leaving both Koreas technically still at war.