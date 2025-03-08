“Israeli” Captive Urges US for Ceasefire: It is The ‘Only Hope’

By Staff, Agencies

The ?l-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas Palestinian Resistance Movement, released Friday a video featuring "Israeli" captive Metan Anglist, who called for advancing to the second phase of the captive exchange deal to secure his release alongside other "Israeli" captives.

In the video, Anglist emphasized that “the only way to bring us back is through a captive exchange and moving to the next phase,” expressing growing despair over the absence of any tangible efforts by the “Israeli” entity and military to secure their release, stating that they had started to lose hope.

Addressing “Israeli” military leaders, Anglist asserted: “You will not succeed in bringing us back through military force; the only way is a captive exchange deal.”

He acknowledged hearing about the different stages of a potential deal but stressed that all captives want to return home alive, describing the difficult conditions they endure, stating, “There is no sunlight, and the winter cold is affecting us.”

Anglist urged those who had been released in previous exchanges to advocate for the remaining captives and called for them to be treated as soldiers. He also appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene, claiming that "he is the only one capable of influencing Netanyahu."

Furthermore, he urged "Israeli" settlers to take to the streets and demand the release of the captives, imploring them not to abandon their efforts.

The release of the video comes a day after al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson, Abu Obeida, declared that “Israeli” threats of war would only bring failure to "Israel" and would not lead to the release of its captives.

In a video speech published on his Telegram on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, Abu Obeida stated, "We are in a state of readiness and prepared for all possibilities, and the resumption of war will make us shatter what remains of the enemy's image."