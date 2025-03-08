US Slashes $400mn in Funds to Columbia University Over Gaza Protests

By Staff, Agencies

The US government canceled grants worth $400 million to Columbia University under the pretext of combating “Anti-Semitism” harassment at schools and on college campuses.

The cutting off of federal funding to Columbia University took place after the Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism claimed the educational institution had failed to take steps to confront protesting pro-Palestinians students' "Anti-Semitism" on campus after the "Israeli" genocidal war on Gaza Strip.

A statement issued by four federal agencies on Friday announced the funding cuts in which it referred to ongoing protests and "antisemitic harassment" at Columbia, though whether pro-Palestinian demonstrations on university campuses can be considered "antisemitic" remains largely in dispute.

The move, however, represents the federal government’s first round of university grant cancellations pursuant to US President Donald Trump’s Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.

According to the Trump administration’s newly formed Anti-Semitism task force, which is leading the effort, Columbia University has over $5 billion in active federal grants that are being reviewed by the government.

The head of the taskforce and Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Leo Terrell, said “Freezing the funds is one of the tools we are using to respond to this spike in anti-Semitism. This is only the beginning.”

Columbia is one of five colleges currently under the new federal investigation, and it is one of 10 being visited by the task force in response to allegations of anti-Semitism.

Others under investigation include the University of California, Berkeley; the University of Minnesota; Northwestern University; and Portland State University.

In response to the funding cut, Columbia’s interim president, Katrina Armstrong, announced, “We take Columbia’s legal obligations seriously ... and are committed to combating anti-Semitism.”

Armstrong said they are “passing through a time of great risk to our university” and that the cutoff of government funds would be felt in “nearly every corner” of the school.

“There is no question that the cancellation of these funds will immediately impact research and other critical functions of the University, impacting students, faculty, staff, research, and patient care.”