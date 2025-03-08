Gunman Opens Fire at Toronto Inn, Leaving 12 Injured As Suspect at Large

By Staff, Agencies

At least 12 people were injured when a gunman opened fire at an inn near Toronto's Scarborough Town Centre on Friday night, according to Canada's CTV News.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, securing the area and providing medical assistance to the victims.

The injuries reported ranged from minor to critical, with paramedics describing the situation as "dynamic."

Authorities confirmed that the suspect remains on the loose, and a search is ongoing to apprehend the individual responsible.

Further details about the shooter's identity or any potential connections to the victims have not been disclosed.

Residents in the area have been urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her concern, stating on X, "I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," and noted that the police chief had assured her that "all necessary resources have been deployed."