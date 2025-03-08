Iran, Saudi Arabia Renew Resolve to Broaden Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud held a meeting on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] in Jeddah on Friday.

The two ministers reviewed the bilateral relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and reiterated that the two countries are determined to advance the shared goals of their leaders in developing relations across all fields.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, stressing the necessity for the Islamic world to focus on addressing the challenges, particularly regarding occupied Palestine and preventing the conspiracy to erase Palestine through the forced displacement of the people of Gaza from the strip.