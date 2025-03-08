China Slams Trump’s ‘Two-Faced’ Policies

By Staff, Agencies

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of pursuing “two-faced” policies and vowed to “resolutely counter” growing sanctions pressure as tensions between the two economic powerhouses continue to simmer.

Since Trump took office, the US has doubled tariffs on all Chinese imports, from 10% to 20%, adding to existing duties on thousands of Chinese goods.

Speaking on the sidelines of China’s annual parliamentary meeting on Friday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned Washington for imposing punitive tariffs despite what he called Beijing’s efforts to act as a reliable global partner and help tackle America’s fentanyl crisis.

“If one side blindly exerts pressure, China will resolutely counter that,” Wang warned. “No country can imagine that it can suppress China on one hand while developing good relations with China on the other hand.”

The Chinese government has responded with additional tariffs ranging from 10% to 15% on various US goods, including agricultural products and energy commodities.

Beijing has also placed export and investment restrictions on 25 US firms and filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization [WTO], arguing that US tariffs violate international trade rules, urging Washington to resolve its concerns through dialogue.

According to Wang, the US “should not repay kindness with grievances, let alone impose tariffs without reason,” referring to the “various assistance” Beijing has provided to curb fentanyl precursor flows into the US. Washington has accused China of supplying chemicals used in the illicit production of the synthetic opioid.

Reflecting on the two nations’ tech competition, Wang said that blockades spawn breakthroughs and suppression drives innovation. He also took broader aim at US policies, warning that major powers “should not bully the weak.”