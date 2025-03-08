Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas welcomed the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement's four-day ultimatum to the "Israeli" entity demanding an end to its blockade on humanitarian aid for Gaza.

On Friday, Ansarullah issued a warning to resume naval operations against "Israeli"-linked vessels if "Israel" fails to comply with the ceasefire terms and continues to block aid to Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas praised Ansarullah’s move as a demonstration of solidarity, emphasizing the longstanding support of Ansarullah and the Yemeni people for Palestine.

"This courageous decision, which reflects the deep bond of our brothers in Ansarullah and the brotherly Yemeni people with Palestine and Al-Quds, is an extension of their blessed support and steadfast backing throughout the past fifteen months of genocide in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Hamas also urged the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to halt "Israel's" "crime of starvation" against civilians in Gaza, referring to the closure of crossings and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian resistance movement further called on Arab and Islamic nations to take concrete steps to break the siege on Gaza and counter "Israel's" blockade by all available means.

On Friday, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, announced the four-day grace period, warning that if "Israel" fails to resume ceasefire talks and lift restrictions on aid deliveries, Ansarullah will restart naval operations against "Israeli"-linked maritime traffic.