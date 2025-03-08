Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas welcomed the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement's four-day ultimatum to the "Israeli" entity demanding an end to its blockade on humanitarian aid for Gaza.

On Friday, Ansarullah issued a warning to resume naval operations against "Israeli"-linked vessels if "Israel" fails to comply with the ceasefire terms and continues to block aid to Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas praised Ansarullah’s move as a demonstration of solidarity, emphasizing the longstanding support of Ansarullah and the Yemeni people for Palestine.

"This courageous decision, which reflects the deep bond of our brothers in Ansarullah and the brotherly Yemeni people with Palestine and Al-Quds, is an extension of their blessed support and steadfast backing throughout the past fifteen months of genocide in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Hamas also urged the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to halt "Israel's" "crime of starvation" against civilians in Gaza, referring to the closure of crossings and the obstruction of humanitarian aid.

The Palestinian resistance movement further called on Arab and Islamic nations to take concrete steps to break the siege on Gaza and counter "Israel's" blockade by all available means.

On Friday, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, announced the four-day grace period, warning that if "Israel" fails to resume ceasefire talks and lift restrictions on aid deliveries, Ansarullah will restart naval operations against "Israeli"-linked maritime traffic.

 

 

Israel Hamas Palestine Gaza Yemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

Hamas Welcomes Ansarullah’s Ultimatum to ’Israel’

2 hours ago
’Israeli’ Forces Violently Raid Nablus Mosques on First Friday of Ramadan

’Israeli’ Forces Violently Raid Nablus Mosques on First Friday of Ramadan

19 hours ago
UNRWA: ’Israel’s’ West Bank Aggression Aligns with Annexation Agenda

UNRWA: ’Israel’s’ West Bank Aggression Aligns with Annexation Agenda

one day ago
Abu Obeida to ’Israelis’: Threats Won’t Free Captives or Break the Resistance

Abu Obeida to ’Israelis’: Threats Won’t Free Captives or Break the Resistance

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 08-03-2025 Hour: 01:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot